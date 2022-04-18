RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.