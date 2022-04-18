Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. 22,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,579. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.