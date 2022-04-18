Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.71 ($39.91).

RNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €22.23 ($24.16) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.76 and its 200 day moving average is €30.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

