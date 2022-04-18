RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. RENN Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

In other RENN Fund news, CEO Murray Stahl purchased 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 103,411 shares of company stock worth $212,672 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

