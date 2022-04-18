Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($100.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($118.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($110.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.51). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

