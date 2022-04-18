Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 18th (BEKE, BIIB, BIO, CEA, CMA, COP, CPE, DAL, FUL, PBF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 18th:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $576.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad continued to experience solid recovery in most of its key global markets, as well as an uptick in demand for COVID-related products, driven byspread of the new Omicron variant during the fourth quarter. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The Diagnostics business registered growth across all of its product lines, driven by a recovery of routine testing. Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, attributed to lower qPCR product revenues resulting from the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs and contraction of both margins are worrying.”

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating. They currently have C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.75.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

