Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 18th (BEKE, BIIB, BIO, CEA, CMA, COP, CPE, DAL, FUL, PBF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 18th:
KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.
China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating. They currently have C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.75.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.
Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a top pick rating.
Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.
