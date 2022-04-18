Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hess (HES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

3/31/2022 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $124.00.

3/11/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HES traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

