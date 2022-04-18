Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rogers (ROG)

Rogers (VTX: ROG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/12/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 458 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 465 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.