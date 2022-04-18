Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report $30.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

In other news, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $4,269,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

