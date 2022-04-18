ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 962,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RMD traded down $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

