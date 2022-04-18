ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Update

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 962,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

NYSE:RMD traded down $4.61 on Monday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,478. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.24. ResMed has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

