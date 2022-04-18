Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.07. 425,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,864. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

