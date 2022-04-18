Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Update

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 342,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 425,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,864. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

