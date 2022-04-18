Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.