REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $12.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of REVG opened at $12.45 on Monday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.26.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in REV Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

