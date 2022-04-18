Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RVNC stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

