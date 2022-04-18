Reviewing AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) & United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

This table compares AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.92% 20.88% 8.43% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

This table compares AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.67 billion 0.05 $15.55 million $26.99 5.82 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.38

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing. AMCON Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats AMCON Distributing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMCON Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. In addition, the Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. Further, the company operates twenty retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.