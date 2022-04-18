Reviewing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Outbrain alerts:

22.5% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outbrain and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.57 $10.99 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 4.43 $49.65 million $0.14 38.79

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outbrain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outbrain and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 142.17%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Summary

Outbrain beats Chindata Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.