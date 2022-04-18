Reviewing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

26.2% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allbirds 0 3 10 0 2.77

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus target price of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.20%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Allbirds $277.47 million 2.81 N/A N/A N/A

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Allbirds beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its own and other retail stores, as well as online in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello s.s.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.