Reviewing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.91% 18.33% 5.59% Independence Realty Trust 17.82% 3.05% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 8 1 2.75 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $52.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $27.34, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 9.16 $534.09 million $2.26 20.67 Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 23.83 $44.59 million $0.38 70.95

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

