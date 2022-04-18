Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Niu Technologies and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.11% 19.78% 9.97% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $581.32 million 1.17 $35.44 million $0.44 20.30 Ideanomics $26.76 million 16.42 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.60

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 125.83%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.87%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations; and NIU Wash offers free wash coupon on a monthly basis. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 246 city partners and 1,616 franchised stores in approximately 199 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 36 distributors in 46 countries internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

