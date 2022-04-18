Reviewing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Procore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.73 billion 4.61 $349.14 million $2.50 22.70 Procore Technologies $514.82 million 13.86 -$265.17 million N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Procore Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92

Procore Technologies has a consensus target price of $96.18, indicating a potential upside of 77.98%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 20.11% 18.91% 9.73% Procore Technologies -47.53% -28.16% -15.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Trend Micro (Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

