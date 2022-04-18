Reviewing Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 14.07% 7.37% 2.43% OI N/A -93.31% -5.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telefônica Brasil and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 4 0 0 2.00 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.12%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than OI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $8.16 billion 2.34 $1.16 billion $0.68 16.78 OI $1.80 billion 0.02 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Volatility and Risk

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About OI (Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

