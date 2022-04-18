Reviewing Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Via Renewables and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% Exelon 4.69% 8.03% 2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Exelon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.71 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.63 Exelon $36.35 billion 1.32 $1.71 billion $1.74 28.09

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Via Renewables and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 0 6 4 0 2.40

Exelon has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

Exelon beats Via Renewables on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

