Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RYTM stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

