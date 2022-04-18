Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
RYTM stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
