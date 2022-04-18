Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$37.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.88.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19. Insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 in the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

