Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $510.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

