RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.08 and a 1-year high of C$26.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.27.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.