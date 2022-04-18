Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 72.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

