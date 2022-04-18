Robert W. Baird Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $33.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

