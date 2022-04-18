Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $410.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.75. Roche has a twelve month low of $314.00 and a twelve month high of $430.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

