Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,800.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,307 shares in the company, valued at $15,949,839.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,577. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.