Roger John Dumoulin-White Acquires 32,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 32,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,576,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,424,443.84.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 20,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

CVE:TLT remained flat at $C$0.32 on Monday. 225,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,979. The stock has a market cap of C$65.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

