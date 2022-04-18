Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCI stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

