Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.