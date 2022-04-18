Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $19.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 716,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 164,250 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $335,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

