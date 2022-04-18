Roth Capital Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to “Buy”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.76. 4,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,209. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,840 shares of company stock worth $51,449,698. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

