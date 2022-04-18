Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Russel Metals has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.