RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.46 ($65.71).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($66.02) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday, March 18th.

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($65.04) and a one year high of €76.02 ($82.63).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

