Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.75. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.60% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

RBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

TSE:RBY traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,315. The stock has a market cap of C$235.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.