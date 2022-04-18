Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROMJF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

About Rubicon Organics (Get Rating)

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

