Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of RUBSF stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Rubis has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
Rubis Company Profile
