Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
RUBSF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Rubis has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.58.
Rubis Company Profile
