Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.
RUSMF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
