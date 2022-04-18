Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.
TSE:RUS traded up C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.58. 219,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,051. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.85. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$27.28 and a one year high of C$37.57.
About Russel Metals (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
