Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE:RUS traded up C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.58. 219,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,051. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.85. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$27.28 and a one year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current year.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.