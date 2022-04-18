Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.25.

TSE RUS traded up C$1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.34. 167,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$27.28 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

