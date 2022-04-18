RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.19. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

