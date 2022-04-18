Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

