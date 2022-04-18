Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.12 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

