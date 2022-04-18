Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.